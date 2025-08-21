DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.8947.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of DexCom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $81.67 on Thursday. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.97.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 6,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $526,320.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 109,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,329,843.31. The trade was a 5.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $842,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,336.56. This trade represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,906 shares of company stock worth $2,675,251 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $554,893,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $453,279,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in DexCom by 79,043.1% in the 2nd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,016,513 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $350,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,438 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in DexCom by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,605,687 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $576,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,523,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $718,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,489 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

