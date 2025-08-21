DHI Group, Inc. $DHX Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of DHI Group worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in DHI Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in DHI Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 57,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.
DHI Group Trading Up 4.1%
DHX opened at $2.6550 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22. DHI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
DHI Group Company Profile
DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.
