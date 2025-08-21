DHI Group, Inc. $DHX Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of DHI Group worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in DHI Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in DHI Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 57,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

DHX opened at $2.6550 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22. DHI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on DHX shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

