Diageo plc $DEO Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $21,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $115.3760 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.83. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $96.45 and a fifty-two week high of $142.73.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $2.5192 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

