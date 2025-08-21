Diploma (OTCMKTS:DPLMF) Trading 1.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.20 and last traded at $75.20. Approximately 450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.00.

Diploma Trading Up 1.6%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.85.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

