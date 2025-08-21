Dollar General (DG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share and revenue of $10.6759 billion for the quarter. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.800 EPS.Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dollar General to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $114.86 on Thursday. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $126.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.23.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 45.04%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,619. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,646,027.76. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.