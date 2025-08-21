Dollarama Q2 EPS Boosted by National Bank Financial

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Dollarama in a report issued on Monday, August 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$165.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$170.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$174.00 to C$204.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$186.36.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$195.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36. The company has a market cap of C$53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$190.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$169.95. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$124.99 and a 1-year high of C$198.66.

In related news, Director John Assaly sold 9,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$189.28, for a total value of C$1,720,392.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 973 shares in the company, valued at C$184,172.26. This trade represents a 90.33% decrease in their position. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 4,131 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$192.31, for a total transaction of C$794,433.02. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.42%.

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

