Domo, Inc. $DOMO Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,672 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Domo were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after purchasing an additional 282,943 shares in the last quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,449,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,832,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 327,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOMO shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domo in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Domo in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Domo Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $13.63 on Thursday. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domo

In related news, CEO Joshua G. James acquired 13,025 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $165,938.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,079,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,843.28. This represents a 1.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

(Free Report)

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

Further Reading

