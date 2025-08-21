DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) CEO Tony Xu Sells 34,167 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CEO Tony Xu sold 34,167 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.78, for a total transaction of $8,465,899.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 520,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,957,101. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Monday, August 11th, Tony Xu sold 51,250 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.89, for a total transaction of $13,114,362.50.

On Friday, July 25th, Tony Xu sold 30,124 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $7,531,602.48.

On Monday, July 28th, Tony Xu sold 4,042 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total transaction of $1,011,631.76.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Tony Xu sold 34,167 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total transaction of $8,090,745.60.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Tony Xu sold 34,167 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total transaction of $8,222,630.22.

On Monday, June 16th, Tony Xu sold 44,244 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.71, for a total transaction of $9,765,093.24.

DoorDash Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of DASH stock opened at $243.82 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.32 and a 1 year high of $278.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DoorDash to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.88.

Get Our Latest Report on DoorDash

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.