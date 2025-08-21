Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.9167.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOV. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dover from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dover from $219.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th.

Shares of DOV opened at $178.5770 on Thursday. Dover has a 52-week low of $143.04 and a 52-week high of $222.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. Dover had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 29.29%.The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth about $1,953,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Dover by 31.7% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 55,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 95.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 27,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 64.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP lifted its stake in Dover by 24.0% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 9,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

