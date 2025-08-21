Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Raised to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DOCS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 7,000 to GBX 6,000 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,000.

Shares of LON:DOCS opened at GBX 87.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £851.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11. Dr. Martens has a 52 week low of GBX 43.02 and a 52 week high of GBX 87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 77.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 65.59.

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dr. Martens had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.89%. Analysts forecast that Dr. Martens will post 2.5809394 earnings per share for the current year.

Founded in 1960, Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand with a global presence. “Docs” or “DMs” were originally

produced for their durability for workers, before being adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Today, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while still celebrating its proud history.

