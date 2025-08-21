Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Peel Hunt upgraded the stock to a buy rating. The company traded as high as GBX 86 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 85.54 ($1.15), with a volume of 1096627 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.05 ($1.09).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DOCS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Dr. Martens from GBX 7,000 to GBX 6,000 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dr. Martens currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,000.

Dr. Martens Trading Up 3.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27. The company has a market capitalization of £851.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 65.59.

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dr. Martens had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dr. Martens plc will post 2.5809394 earnings per share for the current year.

Founded in 1960, Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand with a global presence. “Docs” or “DMs” were originally

produced for their durability for workers, before being adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Today, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while still celebrating its proud history.

