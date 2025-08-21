Drugs Made in America Acquisition (NASDAQ:DMAAU) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

Drugs Made in America Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAAU – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 39,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Drugs Made in America Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26.

About Drugs Made in America Acquisition

Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company newly incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses.

