Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Chairman Sells $22,725,000.00 in Stock

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) Chairman William Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $22,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 3,109,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,266,663.96. This represents a 44.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

NYSE DNB opened at $9.1050 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -101.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 632,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 18,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 111,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 37,573 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DNB. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Get Our Latest Report on Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.