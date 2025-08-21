Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Down 7.6% Following Insider Selling

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) dropped 7.6% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $343.74 and last traded at $341.23. Approximately 793,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,027,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.19.

Specifically, insider Robert Meese sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total transaction of $475,119.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 120,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,509,922.40. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total value of $833,432.99. Following the sale, the insider owned 122,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,178,511.36. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total transaction of $920,296.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,407,003.12. The trade was a 5.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler set a $375.00 target price on Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Duolingo from $340.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.35.

Duolingo Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 139.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $383.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Duolingo had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $252.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Duolingo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

