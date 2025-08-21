Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Analysts at Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $336.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.98% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.10.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $346.3080 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $134.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $399.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eaton will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,785.70. This represents a 96.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 2.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Eaton by 36.0% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

