Edap Tms (EDAP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect Edap Tms to post earnings of ($0.18) per share and revenue of $16.5970 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Shares of EDAP stock opened at $1.3750 on Thursday. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Edap Tms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edap Tms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

