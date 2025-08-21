Edward Jay Kreps Sells 232,500 Shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $3,994,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,743.84. The trade was a 33.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, June 5th, Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $5,696,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Edward Jay Kreps sold 37,707 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $823,520.88.

Shares of CFLT opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $282.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.32 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 27.34% and a negative net margin of 29.27%.The firm's revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Confluent has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.360 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Confluent from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Confluent from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 252.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 2,458.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

