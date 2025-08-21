Elastic (ESTC) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect Elastic to post earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $397.1260 million for the quarter. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.240-2.32 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.43 EPS.Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $388.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.61 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Elastic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Elastic Stock Performance

ESTC opened at $76.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.30 and a beta of 1.07. Elastic has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $118.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $136.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,117 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $444,718.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,560,291 shares in the company, valued at $396,334,890.81. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 22,901 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $1,990,325.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 454,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,530,231.31. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,913 shares of company stock worth $4,416,324 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1,420.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

