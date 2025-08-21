Elastic (ESTC) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2025

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect Elastic to post earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $397.1260 million for the quarter. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.240-2.32 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.43 EPS.Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $388.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.61 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Elastic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Elastic Stock Performance

ESTC opened at $76.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.30 and a beta of 1.07. Elastic has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $118.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $136.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Get Our Latest Report on ESTC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,117 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $444,718.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,560,291 shares in the company, valued at $396,334,890.81. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 22,901 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $1,990,325.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 454,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,530,231.31. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,913 shares of company stock worth $4,416,324 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1,420.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.