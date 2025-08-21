Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Receives C$7.96 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th.

Shares of TSE:EDR opened at C$7.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of C$3.74 and a one year high of C$8.26.

In other news, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$429,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Arnold Blaylock sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$64,256.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,814 shares of company stock valued at $826,854. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

