Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,200

Entain (LON:ENT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,200 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Entain from GBX 1,040 to GBX 1,110 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Entain from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,300 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,170.
In other Entain news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 3,242,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 751, for a total value of £24,352,429.17. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.
