Entertainment Stocks To Watch Today – August 18th

Roblox, Alibaba Group, and Arista Networks are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the entertainment industry—such as film and television studios, streaming services, music labels, gaming developers, and theme-park operators. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to consumer-driven media and leisure businesses, whose revenues often depend on content hits, subscriber growth, and box-office or ticket sales. As cyclical assets, entertainment stocks can be sensitive to changing consumer tastes, economic conditions, and technological shifts in how audiences access content. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Shares of RBLX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.76. 7,216,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,785,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of -82.24 and a beta of 1.63. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.00.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.61. 5,756,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,282,889. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.17. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.21 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.59.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.81. 2,679,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,544,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $141.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.99.

