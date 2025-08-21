Enviri Corporation $NVRI Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Enviri Corporation (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,423 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Enviri were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Enviri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enviri in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enviri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Enviri in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enviri by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enviri Stock Up 1.6%
Enviri stock opened at $10.3630 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.77. Enviri Corporation has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Enviri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Enviri Company Profile
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.
