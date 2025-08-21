Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BitFuFu Q3 Earnings

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BitFuFu in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BitFuFu’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BitFuFu’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 million. BitFuFu had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 12.44%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FUFU. Northland Capmk raised BitFuFu to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. B. Riley assumed coverage on BitFuFu in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.31 target price on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on BitFuFu in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised BitFuFu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on BitFuFu in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.45.

BitFuFu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUFU opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $559.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 2.97. BitFuFu has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

Institutional Trading of BitFuFu

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BitFuFu by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BitFuFu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of BitFuFu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BitFuFu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BitFuFu by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 245,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 47,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

About BitFuFu

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

