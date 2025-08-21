Equities Analysts Set Expectations for DWTX Q3 Earnings

Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:DWTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Dogwood Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 18th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now expects that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.54). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dogwood Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dogwood Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.50) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.94) EPS.

Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.73).

DWTX stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. Dogwood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $29.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dogwood Therapeutics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:DWTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Dogwood Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dogwood Therapeutics

Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapeutics for pain and fatigue illness. Its product includes Halneuron. It focuses on antiviral therapies IMC-1 and IMC-2 to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response such as Long-COVID and fibromyalgia.

