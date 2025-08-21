Equities Analysts Set Expectations for DWTX Q3 Earnings

Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:DWTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Dogwood Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 18th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now expects that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.54). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dogwood Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dogwood Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.50) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.94) EPS.
Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.73).
Dogwood Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0%
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dogwood Therapeutics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:DWTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Dogwood Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dogwood Therapeutics
Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapeutics for pain and fatigue illness. Its product includes Halneuron. It focuses on antiviral therapies IMC-1 and IMC-2 to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response such as Long-COVID and fibromyalgia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dogwood Therapeutics
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Receive News & Ratings for Dogwood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dogwood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.