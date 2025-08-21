ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 21,166 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $25,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,973,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $473,211,000 after acquiring an additional 66,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

NYSE ESE opened at $189.7410 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.23. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.30 and a 1 year high of $201.72.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $296.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.23 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 10.37%.ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. ESCO Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.900 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.040-2.190 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.21%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

