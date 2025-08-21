Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Essent Group stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Essent Group stock opened at $62.33 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $51.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. Essent Group had a net margin of 56.36% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $319.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on Essent Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Essent Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,399,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,638,000 after purchasing an additional 230,553 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Essent Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,988,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Essent Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,370,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,049,000 after acquiring an additional 221,950 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,038,000 after acquiring an additional 445,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Essent Group by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,709,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,040,000 after acquiring an additional 515,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In related news, Director William Spiegel sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $404,735.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,050.48. This represents a 19.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $146,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,788.35. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,950 shares of company stock worth $919,651 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

See Also

