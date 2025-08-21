Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESTA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

ESTA stock opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.83. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $50.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.17.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 224.34% and a negative net margin of 49.89%.The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Establishment Labs has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $5,494,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $7,261,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 7,249.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 408,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after purchasing an additional 402,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

