ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA) Short Interest Update

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,700 shares, adecreaseof23.0% from the July 15th total of 11,300 shares. Currently,0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently,0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIXA. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,047,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,949,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,484,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,706,000 after buying an additional 297,748 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $540,000.

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SIXA stock opened at $49.86 on Thursday. ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $49.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09. The company has a market cap of $449.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.76.

About ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF

The ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (SIXA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap US equities selected from the Russell 3000 Index. SIXA was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

