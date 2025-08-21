ETF Industry Exposure & Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:TETF) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

ETF Industry Exposure & Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:TETF – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.47 and last traded at $18.47. Approximately 13,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 460% from the average daily volume of 2,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

ETF Industry Exposure & Financial Services ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ETF Industry Exposure & Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETF Industry Exposure & Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.