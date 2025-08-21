Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX) Receives $11.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “speculative buy” rating for the company.

Get Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7%

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,552,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 160,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 342,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 59,683 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EPRX opened at $5.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.20.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release products that have the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need. Th company’s lead product candidate includes EP-104IAR, for the treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.