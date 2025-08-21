Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

EPRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EPRX opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $190.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 402.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release products that have the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need. Th company’s lead product candidate includes EP-104IAR, for the treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee.

Featured Stories

