Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) Insider Sells A$36,542,395.59 in Stock

Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN – Get Free Report) insider Jacob (Jake) Klein sold 4,597,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$7.95, for a total transaction of A$36,542,395.59.

Evolution Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Evolution Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 164.0%. This is a boost from Evolution Mining’s previous Final dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Evolution Mining’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

