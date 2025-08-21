Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.4286.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $170,612.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 72,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,778.80. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $62,399.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 59,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,603.24. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 951.8% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2,804.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,980.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 75.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

EXAS stock opened at $47.00 on Thursday. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $72.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.46.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.24. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 34.19%.The firm had revenue of $811.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

