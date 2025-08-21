Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 235,600 shares, adeclineof23.5% from the July 15th total of 308,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently,0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently,0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 369,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMDE. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 81,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,513,000.

NYSEARCA FMDE opened at $35.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.00. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.93.

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

