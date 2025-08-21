Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF $FREL Stock Position Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FREL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 125.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 887,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,378,000 after purchasing an additional 493,841 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1,220.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 192,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 177,619 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 298,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 156,924 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,026,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,185,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,119,000.

Shares of FREL stock opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.13. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

