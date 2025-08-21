Financial Analysis: New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) vs. i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX)

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) and i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Found Gold and i-80 Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Found Gold N/A N/A -$59.18 million ($0.19) -8.11 i-80 Gold $76.62 million 6.96 -$65.20 million ($0.29) -2.33

Risk and Volatility

New Found Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than i-80 Gold. New Found Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than i-80 Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

New Found Gold has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i-80 Gold has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New Found Gold and i-80 Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Found Gold N/A -82.80% -68.88% i-80 Gold -231.43% -21.18% -12.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for New Found Gold and i-80 Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Found Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 i-80 Gold 0 2 3 1 2.83

New Found Gold presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 224.68%. i-80 Gold has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 121.73%. Given New Found Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than i-80 Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of New Found Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of i-80 Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of i-80 Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

i-80 Gold beats New Found Gold on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Found Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Kingsway project located in Gander, Newfoundland. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About i-80 Gold

(Get Free Report)

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.