Financial Review: Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD) and Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Quantum Materials”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Mining $97.23 million 2.29 -$150,000.00 $0.50 6.15 Quantum Materials N/A N/A -$8.96 million N/A N/A

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Jaguar Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum Materials.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum Materials has a beta of 2.99, suggesting that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Quantum Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Mining 28.17% 26.75% 17.80% Quantum Materials N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Quantum Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Quantum Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats Quantum Materials on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jaguar Mining

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its mining operations include Turmalina, Paciência and Caeté. The firm is also developing the Grurupi Project and exploring the Iron Quadrangle and Pedra Branca Project. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

About Quantum Materials

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Materials Corp. engages in the design, development, production and supply of nanomaterials, including quantum dots, tetrapod quantum dots, and other nanoparticles for a range of applications in televisions, displays and other optoelectronics, photovoltaics, solid state lighting, life sciences, security ink, battery, and sensor sectors of the market. The company was founded by Stephen Squires on January 9, 2007 and is headquartered in San Marcos, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.