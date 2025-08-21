Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Short Interest Up 49.0% in July

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 114,000 shares, agrowthof49.0% from the July 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently,3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently,3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNWD has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Finward Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Finward Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Finward Bancorp Trading Up 0.3%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Finward Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Finward Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 5,428.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finward Bancorp stock opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.27. Finward Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 million. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Finward Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Finward Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Finward Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

