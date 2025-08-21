Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Short Interest Up 49.0% in July

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 114,000 shares, agrowthof49.0% from the July 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently,3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently,3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FNWD has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Finward Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Finward Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.
Finward Bancorp Trading Up 0.3%
Finward Bancorp stock opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.27. Finward Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $33.50.
Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 million. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Finward Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Finward Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Finward Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.
Finward Bancorp Company Profile
Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.
