First Solar, Inc. $FSLR Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 591.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $206.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.56 and a 12-month high of $262.72. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSLR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on First Solar from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on First Solar from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.44.

In other First Solar news, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total value of $124,872.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $278,481.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,998 shares in the company, valued at $894,181.84. This represents a 23.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,691 shares of company stock worth $8,248,477 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

