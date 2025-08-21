First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 108,300 shares, adeclineof38.4% from the July 15th total of 175,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently,0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently,0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 174,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $119.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.48. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $85.38 and a 52 week high of $131.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 912,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,326,000 after buying an additional 80,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 104.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 550,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,266,000 after acquiring an additional 280,749 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,777,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 188,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,406,000 after buying an additional 38,907 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 164,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,041,000 after buying an additional 11,987 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

