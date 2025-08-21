Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:FRSX) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, August 25th

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:FRSX – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 25th. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, August 22nd.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares Stock Down 1.0%

FRSX stock opened at $0.3231 on Thursday. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares had a negative net margin of 2,554.59% and a negative return on equity of 107.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares ( NASDAQ:FRSX Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned 0.15% of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

