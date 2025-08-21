Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Forte Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

FBRX stock opened at $11.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.91. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $28.68.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.25. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,196,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after acquiring an additional 603,867 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 1,271.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,133,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,246 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $13,864,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 786,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,171,000 after purchasing an additional 166,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 398.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 594,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

