Fortis $FTS Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,307,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fortis were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTS. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,751,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 577,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,999,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Price Performance

Fortis stock opened at $50.8340 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.96. Fortis has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.4448 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fortis’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTS. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. CIBC raised shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Fortis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

