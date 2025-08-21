Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FTS. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

FTS opened at $50.8340 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average is $46.96. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.46.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $0.4448 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Fortis during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fortis by 2,119.1% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortis by 286.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Fortis by 111.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

