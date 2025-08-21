Fortis (TSE:FTS) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$70.89 and last traded at C$70.75, with a volume of 640597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$69.66.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTS. Scotiabank upped their price target on Fortis from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cibc World Mkts raised Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. National Bankshares upped their price target on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Fortis from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Fortis from C$74.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.82.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$66.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23.

Fortis owns and operates 10 utility transmission and distribution assets in Canada and the United States, serving more than 3.4 million electricity and gas customers. The company has smaller stakes in electricity generation and several Caribbean utilities. ITC operates electric transmission in seven U.S.

