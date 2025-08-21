Four Leaf Acquisition (NASDAQ:FORL) Major Shareholder Aqr Capital Management Holding Sells 366,532 Shares

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:FORL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aqr Capital Management Holding sold 366,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $4,259,101.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Four Leaf Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ FORL opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $12.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORL. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in Four Leaf Acquisition by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 47,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,158,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Four Leaf Acquisition

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

