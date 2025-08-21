Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FRPT. TD Cowen downgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Freshpet in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson set a $101.00 price objective on Freshpet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Freshpet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.29.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $164.07. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.98 and its 200 day moving average is $83.81.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. Freshpet had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 3.23%.The company had revenue of $264.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Freshpet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

