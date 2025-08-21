FY2025 EPS Estimates for RenovoRx Boosted by HC Wainwright

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of RenovoRx in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 18th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.32). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RenovoRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RenovoRx’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get RenovoRx alerts:

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RNXT. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of RenovoRx from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RenovoRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RenovoRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RNXT

RenovoRx Stock Performance

Shares of RenovoRx stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.26. RenovoRx has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.6899.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ramtin Agah acquired 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 734,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,244. This trade represents a 2.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenovoRx

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the first quarter worth about $97,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,433,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenovoRx by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 31,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

RenovoRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.