FY2025 EPS Estimates for TARA Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Protara Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.40) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.71). The consensus estimate for Protara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.32) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jones Trading raised Protara Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TARA opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. Protara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $116.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.