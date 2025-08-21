FY2025 EPS Estimates for WidePoint Lifted by HC Wainwright

WidePoint Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of WidePoint in a report released on Monday, August 18th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.13) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.14). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for WidePoint’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for WidePoint’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on WidePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 million, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.62.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in WidePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter valued at $60,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in WidePoint by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 41,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

